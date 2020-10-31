Kids eager to go to school after COVID-19 lockdown, reveals study

By Express News Service

A recent survey has revealed that 94 per cent children miss going to school, 95 per cent miss meeting friends, and 92 per cent miss going out to eat.

​The empirical study was undertaken in September and October by InfoLeap Market Research and Consultancy LLC on behalf of Jelimals – ITC’s confectionary brand – to understand the kids’ response to the pandemic.

The data was gathered from 364 8-12 year olds across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Anuj Rustagi, COO – chocolate, coffee, confectionery and new category development – foods, ITC Ltd., says, “Jelimals is a children centric brand in the jelly segment.

We recently shifted our portfolio offerings to Jelimals Immunoz – products fortified with Vitamin C and zinc that support a healthy immune system in children. These initial consumer responses formed the basis for us to do a proper quantitative research which corroborated the findings.”

If given a superpower, 74 per cent children would use it to save people from Covid-19 and find a cure for it.

Around 38 per cent kids would save their parents and family, and 10 per cent would save the country. Rustagi says, “The research was conducted face to face with the respondents using a structured questionnaire and getting the responses under the supervision of the research field person with all safety precautions. Online surveys were avoided because small kids were involved that required help from a field person to explain the questions and record the responses.”

It revealed that after the lockdown is completely over, 53 per cent kids want to meet their friends, 50 per cent want to go to school and 30 per cent want to eat out in a restaurant.

​“With the restrictions in place, children’s lives have undergone a lot of changes. The survey was done to quantify the impact and highlight these issues.”