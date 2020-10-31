STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kids eager to go to school after COVID-19 lockdown, reveals study

The data was gathered from 364 kids, 8-12 year olds, across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Published: 31st October 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

School, Kids

It revealed that after the lockdown is completely over, 53 per cent kids want to meet their friends. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

A recent survey has revealed that 94 per cent children miss going to school, 95 per cent miss meeting friends, and 92 per cent miss going out to eat. 

​The empirical study was undertaken in September and October by InfoLeap Market Research and Consultancy LLC on behalf of Jelimals – ITC’s confectionary brand – to understand the kids’ response to the pandemic.

The data was gathered from 364 8-12 year olds across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Anuj Rustagi, COO – chocolate, coffee, confectionery and new category development – foods, ITC Ltd., says, “Jelimals is a children centric brand in the jelly segment.

We recently shifted our portfolio offerings to Jelimals Immunoz – products fortified with Vitamin C and zinc that support a healthy immune system in children. These initial consumer responses formed the basis for us to do a proper quantitative research which corroborated the findings.” 

If given a superpower, 74 per cent children would use it to save people from Covid-19 and find a cure for it.

Around 38 per cent kids would save their parents and family, and 10 per cent would save the country. Rustagi says, “The research was conducted face to face with the respondents using a structured questionnaire and getting the responses under the supervision of the research field person with all safety precautions. Online surveys were avoided because small kids were involved that required help from a field person to explain the questions and record the responses.” 

It revealed that after the lockdown is completely over, 53 per cent kids want to meet their friends, 50 per cent want to go to school and 30 per cent want to eat out in a restaurant. 

​“With the restrictions in place, children’s lives have undergone a lot of changes. The survey was done to quantify the impact and highlight these issues.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Schools
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp