Mask has more benefits than COVID-19 lockdown, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the city reporting record jumps in Covid-19 cases for two straight days, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday emphasised the importance of wearing face masks, saying people should consider them as a ‘vaccine’ against the virus till the time one is available.

The spread of the virus can be stopped to a large extent if everyone wears a mask. Masks have more benefits than a lockdown, the minister said.

“People should consider masks as a vaccine till there is one. The spread of the virus can be stopped to a large extent if everyone wears a mask,” Jain said. “A mask has more benefits than a lockdown,” he added.

The government has cited its new strategy involving aggressive contact tracing and testing as one of the reasons behind the sudden surge in the number of infections in the city.

The Union Health Ministry, however, has attributed the rise to social gatherings during festivities, deteriorating air quality, and increasing incidence of respiratory disorders.

The positivity rate in Delhi also jumped to 9.55 per cent on Thursday as the infection tally mounted to 3.75 lakh. The number of active cases in the city rose to 30,952 on Thursday from 29,378 the previous day.