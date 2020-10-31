Youth should not shy away from politics, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The youth of the country should not shy away from politics and actively engage in governance, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told students during a ‘masterclass on entrepreneurship in governance’.

In his address to students of Ashoka University in Haryana's Sonipat, he also said it is important for students to understand that for a successful policy, the public bind is essential.

“If you want to be a part of the change, we should not shy away from joining politics. The youth of the country can impact policies and get involved in governance. The government needs skilled and knowledgeable professionals,” he said.

“It is important for students to understand that for a successful policy, the ‘public bind’ is essential. During the Right to Information Act movement, lawmakers, and policy makers involved us. I wasn’t in politics then but we mobilised enough people, and stakeholders to create a policy pressure group on the government.

When the government heard us, it was a positive sign for the policy,’ he added. Sisodia emphasised that there are ways in which young professionals can get involved with policy-making. “The first job is to make the public understand the issue and create awareness.

The information is there, but we fail in driving a collective public sentiment. Is your dream (as a policy-maker or change-maker) the same as the dream of your people?” he said.