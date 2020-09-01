STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP workers stage protest against district, block level appointments in Delhi

The workers, belonging to south Delhi district, also questioned the extensive feedback exercise carried out by Delhi BJP to pick names for the post of president of districts and blocks.

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of disgruntled workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi staged a protest outside its local unit’s headquarters at Pandit Pant Marg on Monday morning. They were unhappy with the recent appointments in committees at the district and block levels.

Alleging that ‘genuine’ grass root level workers were ignored, the agitating workers said that the leadership had given important positions to people who were working against the party interest till recently and facing several ‘charges’.

The workers, belonging to south Delhi district, also questioned the extensive feedback exercise carried out by Delhi BJP to pick names for the post of president of districts and blocks.

“We have come here to tender our resignations. Feedback taking exercise was just a sham. Adesh Gupta (the Delhi BJP chief) and general secretary organisation have selected a leader who was with the Congress. There were various allegations against him,” said Manoj Tyagi who claimed to be an office bearer in the Govindpuri block.

“Even people, who contested elections against BJP candidates, have been chosen for various positions. Old timers have been sidelined,” said Satish Sharma another BJP leader.

Earlier, several workers in other districts have also raised doubt over a feedback drive launched by the local unit outfit. Gupta has appointed 48 observers who interacted with the incumbent district presidents, former and present block presidents, councillors, former councillors, the MLA and the MP belonging to the block.

Responding to the grievances raised by party workers, Gupta said that their complaints had been noted and will be looked into.

“I have accepted their representation. The appointments were made after a massive feedback exercise which happened for the first time. Some sections may not be happy. We will get their allegations investigated. If it is observed that there was any mistake, we will certainly rectify them,” said the Delhi BJP chief. 

BJP’s new team

The Delhi BJP had named new party presidents for 14 district units on Friday. It has earlier announced names of 250 Mandal (block) presidents

