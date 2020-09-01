STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Buses to be fitted with CCTV, GPS from September 1

Under the project, there is a provision for a centralised command room to control and monitor the entire system through GPS locations of the buses and footage from CCTV cameras inside them.

Published: 01st September 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi buses

The GPS feature will enable the department to come up with an app-based live bus information system. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will begin the work to retrofit its buses with panic buttons, CCTV cameras, and Global Positioning System (GPS) from Tuesday. It hopes to finish the project by the end of the year, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said Monday.

The government is upgrading the fleet of around 5,500 old Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses to provide a safe travel experience to passengers, especially women.

“The work will start from September 1 and pick up pace in the next three-four days. It will help strengthen our efforts to provide safer travel to passengers, especially women, in public transport,” Gahlot said.

The project was approved by the Delhi Cabinet in December last year, but the work was halted due to the pandemic.

“Each bus will be fitted with three CCTV cameras and 10 panic buttons and GPS. The project is estimated to cost Rs 150 crore,” said a transport department official.

The GPS feature will enable the department to come up with an app-based live bus information system. The department is already working on a mobile app for contactless ticketing and the feature of tracking buses will be integrated into it, he said.

Once the entire system is put in place, information such as location, time of arrival, etc.— will be displayed on the bus stops across the city, he said. New standard and low floor buses being procured by the Transport Department come equipped with these features.

Under the project, there is a provision for a centralised command room to control and monitor the entire system through GPS locations of the buses and footage from CCTV cameras inside them.

With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DTC Buses Delhi Transport Corporation AAP
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp