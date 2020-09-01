STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi violence: Court rejects statutory bail plea of Gulfisha Fatima in UAPA case

Fatima had sought statutory bail on the ground that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, which was probing the matter, had not filed a chargesheet within the stipulated time period.

Published: 01st September 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has rejected the statutory bail plea of Gulfisha Fatima, who was arrested in connection with a case related to the violence which took place in northeast Delhi in February this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed Fatima's statutory bail plea saying that it was "without merit".

Fatima had sought statutory bail on the ground that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, which was probing the matter, had not filed a chargesheet within the stipulated time period. She has also challenged a trail court order dated June 29 which extended the period for the completion of investigation in the matter till August 29.

She was arrested on April 11 and currently undergoing judicial custody in the matter.

On March 6, the Crime Branch had registered an FIR under several sections of the India Penal Code (IPC) regarding a criminal conspiracy to cause communal riots in the national capital from February 23 to 26. On the same day, investigation of the case was transferred to the Special Cell.

On April 19, the investigating agency invoked Sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in the case.

A trial court had, on August 13, granted more time to Delhi Police to probe the matter and extended the time for completing investigation till September 17 on an application filed by the prosecution under Section 43D(2)(b) of the UAPA for extension of time.

The other accused who were arrested in connection with the case include Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, Meeran Haider, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Shafa ur Rehman.

At least 53 people had lost their lives in the violence which took place in the month of February this year in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi violence Gulfisha Fatima UAPA case
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp