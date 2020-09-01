STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC directs railways to assist students with disabilities to travel to Delhi for DU exams

The university will also mention in the affidavit as to when the results of both the phases can be declared.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Ministry of Railways to ensure that all students with disabilities who need to travel to the national capital to appear in physical exams being held by Delhi University are provided confirmed tickets.

The court said it needs to be ensured that the students belonging to the persons with disabilities (PWD) category do not miss the chance to appear in the second round of final year examinations, which will be held in physical mode from September 14.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said that in view of the limited number of trains running currently, effort shall be made to provide them confirmed tickets.

It said students can book tickets in the waiting list and inform the Railways two days in advance. The court also asked DU to file an affidavit stating the number of students who have registered for the second phase of exams.

It listed the matter for further hearing on September 22.

Advocate Jagjit Singh, representing the ministry, said the Railways already gives the concession to several categories of PWDs including those with visual and speech impairment.

He said the procedure to avail the concession is set out.

  The court asked senior advocate S K Rungta, representing petitioner National Federation of Blind, to provide a list of PWD students who propose to travel to Delhi from far off places.

  The high court was hearing pleas by law student Prateek Sharma and NFB seeking to set up effective mechanisms PWD students so that educational instructions can be transmitted to them properly and teaching material is provided to them through online mode of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online OBE for final year undergraduate students commenced from August 10 and will end on August 31.

The students who will be left out of online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held from September 14.

