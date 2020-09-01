Manish Sisodia launches five-day training for physical education teachers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 1,000 physical education teachers in Delhi government schools will undergo a five-day online training programme on “Physical Literacy”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Monday. The five-day training programme will be conducted in collaboration with the acclaimed badminton player Pullela Gopichand’s sports foundation.

Sisodia launched the programme on Monday in the presence of Gopichand, the chief coach for the Indian Badminton team. Around 1,300 PE teachers will be trained by the ELMS Sports Foundation through the online sessions in a span of three weeks.

While addressing all the PE teachers on the occasion, Sisodia said, “In the last few years, you all have played an important role in shaping our students. During these Covid-19 times, your role has become even more crucial because our students are confined to their rooms. This is hampering the physical growth of all the students.”

Taking the conversation forward, Gopichand said, “My coach, Hamid Hussain sir, did not teach me much about the sport but he taught me how to love the sport. I do not know how much we apply Physics and Chemistry in our daily lives but a strong foundation in Physical Education will make a difference.”

Stressing emphasis on physical education, Sisodia said that it is something, which would be needed 24X7 throughout our life.

“Physical and Mental development are inter-linked. Today, when our children are not able to step out, it has become the need of the hour to introduce the concept of Physical Literacy. It will help in making every individual cognizant of their body and engage in the physical activities for their overall well-being,” he said.