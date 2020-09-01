STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New paediatrics, maternity block at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital

At present, five state-run hospitals have been converted into designated Covid facilities to tend to infected coronavirus patients.

A Health worker wearing protective gear is seen at LNJP Hospital. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Nayak Hospital,  the largest medical facility under the Delhi government, is all set to get a new block for a maternity and paediatrics after the approval of tender in October.According to sources, the building will have 22 floors with more than 1,570 beds.

Spread around 3.25 acres of land, the cost of the project is estimated at Rs 534 crores and the block is scheduled to be completed within the next 30 months.The new block is also likely to have the medicine department shifted there.

Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) currently has a bed capacity of around 2,000 which are currently being used to tend to patients with the coronavirus.

There are some other key features of the upcoming block as well, such as green building concept and multi level parking for up to 200 vehicles.

The floors are divided into OTs, Modular OTs and ICU. From the 12th floor onwards, there will be wards and rooms.

The state government is also simultaneously working on strengthening the bed capacity of its existing hospitals in the national capital. The authorities are considering increasing the bed count of state hospitals to 600 at least.

At present, five state-run hospitals have been converted into designated Covid facilities to tend to infected coronavirus patients.

The Lok Nayak Hospital currenly has the maximum number of dedicated Covid beds among all such hospitals.

