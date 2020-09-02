STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Consider more legally viable option for GST dues’

CM writes to PM, says present option will put huge burden on states

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to consider more legally viable and sustainable options for providing GST dues to states to help them tide over the Covid-19 financial crisis.

The two options of borrowing presented by Ministry of Finance, which primarily require the states to borrow and then meet repayment liabilities will put an extremely ‘onerous burden’ on states, he said.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said the GST Council should consider authorising the Centre to borrow on its behalf and extend the period of collection of cess beyond 2022.

Terming the GST reform as a landmark reform in the indirect tax structure of India, Kejriwal in the letter said the assurance of compensation to states to meet the shortfall in collections is one of the pillars on which the entire GST edifice rests. He also said that all states will overcome the unprecedented situation that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought before the country by working collectively.

“The two options of borrowing presented by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India which primarily require the states to borrow and then meet repayment liabilities will put an extremely onerous burden on States which are, as it is, reeling under financial crisis due to shortfall in revenue collections and an increased commitment of expenditure emerging from Covid-19 response,” Kejriwal said.

“To create an artificial distinction between loss occurring due to implementation of GST and those occurring due to pandemic goes against the very spirit of the Compensation Act and will lead to a creation of a trust deficit between the Centre and the states,” he also said.

States asked to borrow
The Centre and non BJP-ruled states are at loggerheads over the financing of the I2.35 lakh crore GST shortfall in the current fiscal. Last week it gave two options to states to borrow either from the RBI or from the market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp