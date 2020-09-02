STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Centre decides to again close canteens at central government departments in Delhi

The ministry said its August 28 order regarding re-opening of departmental canteens stands withdrawn with immediate effect and until further orders.

Published: 02nd September 2020 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 01:30 AM

EPS file image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central government on Tuesday decided to close canteens at central government departments in Delhi to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

It has withdrawn its earlier order issued on Friday allowing reopening of canteens in the national capital.

On April 20, the government had closed all departmental canteens in its offices to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As the re-opening of prohibited activities has gradually been allowed, it has been decided to open the departmental canteens located in ministries/departments of Government of India in Delhi," reads the order issued on Friday.

All the ministries/departments/offices as well as the central government employees are, therefore, directed to ensure strict compliance of instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Personnel and Training from time to time on social distancing norms and health and hygiene practices, etc.

 the order had said.

There are 1,352 registered canteens and tiffin rooms functioning in various offices of the central government, all over India, according to the Personnel Ministry's website.

