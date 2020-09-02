File report on displaced Anna Nagar families: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the police to file an action report on the complaints of 12 displaced families from Anna Nagar slum in central Delhi.

The residents of Anna Nagar area, whose houses were washed away after the first heavy monsoon showers in the national capital in July, had filed a police complaint alleging that illegal and improper excavation construction work at World Health Organisation (WHO) building was the main cause of the cave-in among other reasons.

On July 19, twelve houses were washed away displacing 71 people in the Anna Nagar JJ cluster situated near ITO chowk. These houses, built near the banks of a stormwater drain, were swept away after heavy rains caused road to cave in.

The construction site is managed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation. According to the order, the Delhi Police has to inform the court by the end of this month, that whether it has taken any action against the organisation or not. “A 16-storey building for the WHO is being constructed on a 7,000 square metre plot by the NBCC in the area. Our houses were destroyed because of improper excavation and illegal wall/ boundary erected by NBCC,” said the complaint.