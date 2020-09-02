STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Govt’s campaign for construction workers’ registration a flop show

A teacher posted in one of these camps in Vikaspuri was found corona positive and the camp was temporarily shut.

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The construction workers’ registration campaign launched by the Delhi government on August 24 in 70 schools across the national capital is marred by technical glitches, coronavirus infection and poor turnout of construction workers.

After directions from the Delhi High Court last month, the labour department of the Aam Aadmi Party government launched ‘Niraman Mazdoor Registration Abhiyan’ to speed up the registration process of construction workers and other daily wagers.

Officials in these camps and legal aid volunteers said the online portal created specifically for this purpose was not working, posing the biggest hurdle for quick registration. Inadequate manpower is another complaint.

Workers in these camps fear the spread of coronavirus and are hesitant to turn up. A teacher posted in one of these camps in Vikaspuri was found corona positive and the camp was temporarily shut.

“The website provided by the government poses the biggest problem in the registration process. Soon after the campaign was launched, there were many glitches about which the government was informed, but to no effect. We are able to register only two workers per day on the website,” said Rishabh Pal, Para-legal Volunteer (PLV) working in Timarpur’s government run Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya.

To help the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board manage a shortfall in human resources, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) has provided 100 lawyers to complete the paperwork.

Two days after the campaign was launched, the Construction Worker Welfare Board had to shift five camps in Rajinder Nagar, Dwarka, Tuglakabad, Jangpura and Pandara Road following a poor turnout of workers.

“The progress made by the government through the registration campaign in schools is very slow. They are also trying to mislead the High Court by such a mismanaged campaign,” said Sunil Kumar Aledia, activist who filed a petition in the High Court against the government.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, who had written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a few days ago, says addresses of some schools provided by the labour department are not correct, which is why workers are unable to reach the camps.

When reached out, Labour and employment Minister Gopal Rai was unavailable for comments.
Meanwhile, the government has announced a compensation of `5000 for construction workers as assistance during lockdown which was forced to contain spread of coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp