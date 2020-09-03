STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active COVID-19 cases see an increase of 50 per cent in capital

The number of active cases peaked to 28,329 on June 27 and later tapered off to 10,705 active cases by July 31.

Published: 03rd September 2020 07:27 AM

The national capital on Tuesday recorded 2,312 fresh, the highest single-day spike in around two months.

The national capital on Tuesday recorded 2,312 fresh, the highest single-day spike in around two months. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi increased by around 50 percent in a month, with the city witnessing a marked uptick in new cases, according to government data. There were 10,596 active Covid- 19 cases on August 1. The number increased to 15,870 on Tuesday.

The number of active cases peaked to 28,329 on June 27 and later tapered off to 10,705 active cases by July 31. On August 4, it dropped below the 10,000-mark for the first time since May 30 and stood at 9,897, owing to a good recovery rate and less new cases.

But just when it seemed the number might drop further, it started rising again with an increase in new cases. The national capital reported 12,520 active cases on August 26 and the number further rose to 13,208 the next day. From 14,040 active cases on August 29, the number increased to 15,870 on September 1.

The national capital on Tuesday recorded 2,312 fresh, the highest single-day spike in around two months. Experts attribute the increase in new cases to increased public movement after easing of lockdown restrictions, non-residents coming to Delhi for treatment and return of migrants from other states.

With PTI inputs

