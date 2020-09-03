STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coding platform expands ‘women only’ teacher base

Kids create complex games, animations and apps using logic, structure, sequence, commands and algorithmic thinking- in a live 1:1 online classroom.

By Express News Service

Online coding platform WhiteHat Jr is ramping up its women-only teacher base in India at a frantic rate of 220 teachers a day, with a plan to cross an important milestone of 20,000 teachers by the end of 2020. The company has also launched a new campaign on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, celebrating its ‘women only’ teacher base of 7,000, featuring former female World Amateur Boxing Champion Mary Kom.

“The platform has 84 per cent teachers under the age of 35 years, teaching coding to kids from the comfort of their house, and earning between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh on an average every month. The ongoing ramp-up is to match the growing base of students across multiple countries including India, USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand (ANZ),” adds Founder and CEO Karan Bajaj.

To make the product multilingual and cater to different audiences, WhiteHat Jr has mapped teachers and students based on the languages they speak, enabling them to switch between languages and making the learning experience more flexible. Bajaj says, “Digital education and innovation in teaching methodology has brought back the golden age of teaching in the current times of COVID-19.

Parents have also warmed up to the idea of online learning and are fully supportive of the new norms of teaching.” Founded in 2018, WhiteHat Jr teaches kids from age 6 to 18 years to build commercialready games, animations and apps online using the fundamentals of coding. It offers four levels of courses - Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced and Professional – for students in grades 1-12.

Kids create complex games, animations and apps using logic, structure, sequence, commands and algorithmic thinking- in a live 1:1 online classroom.

“In line with our vision to make kids the creators of technology, and not just customers, we are delighted to offer a long-term career roadmap to thousands of teachers in the country. Early graduates of the course have even created professional-ready apps downloadable on the App Store at ages as young as seven years old,” he adds.

Comments

