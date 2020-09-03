STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi AIIMS clarifies that OPD services will continue as usual

Earlier on Tuesday, AIIMS had decided to temporarily stop its routine OPD admissions for two weeks in view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation.

Published: 03rd September 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) clarified on Thursday that the OPD (Outpatient Department) services would continue as usual, after it temporarily stopped routine OPD admissions on Tuesday.

"Reference circular on, "Temporary suspension of routine OPD admission" dated September 1; this is to clarify that OPD services at AIIMS, New Delhi will continue as usual," the statement said.

The reason for the reconsideration was not mentioned.

Earlier on Tuesday, AIIMS had decided to temporarily stop its routine OPD admissions for two weeks in view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation.

"In view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/ semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions to general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres with immediate effect for a period of two weeks which will be reviewed after that," said the hospital in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi AIIMS
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp