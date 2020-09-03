STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC adjourns to September 8 plea to provide financial assistance to lawyers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned to September 8 hearing on a petition seeking direction to the Central government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the moratorium period for repayment of term loans and credit cards for another 12 months and waive the interest for advocates during the period.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, while sending the matter to another division bench, adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by advocate Sunil Kumar Tiwari through advocate Mukesh Kumar Singh.

It also sought a direction to provide the financial assistance to advocates enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi without discrimination as the onetime financial help of Rs 5,000 for indigent advocates, is not sufficient for their survival.

The plea submitted that due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government in order to curb the rapid rise of infected patients within the country was constrained to announced national lockdown due to which court across the nation also got shut.

"Most of the advocates who come from a middle-class family and lower-middle-class family are suffering for their survival as they need to feed their family without financial assistance," the plea said adding that many advocates were "paying huge EMI towards loans, credit cards and are residing in rented accommodation are paying rent".

It said that the advocates are not in a position to pay their respective EMI of their loans and also unable to pay school fees of their children. The schools are forcing them to pay their school fees on time which advocates are not able to pay as their own work is totally stopped, the plea said.

The plea further said that the Union of India has given relief to the industry by way of guaranteed free loans on minimal interest along with 12 months moratorium period on repayments.

The government has also given relief to labourers by giving them food, shelter, etc, but, the government has failed to announce any financial relief for advocates and private company employees, who are mostly from the middle class and lower-middle-class families, it said.

The plea also mentioned that the petitioner has also taken a home loan, car loan, personal loan and credit cards facility from various banks and presently, the petitioner being an advocate who is unemployed/without work is unable to pay his EMIs and other payments in time.

It is submitted that not only the petitioner but most of the advocates are facing difficulties in repaying their EMIs and their other payments on time for which bankers are imposing more interest on their outstanding dues, which are creating an immense burden upon the petitioner as well as other advocates, the plea said. 

