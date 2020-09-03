IHBAS to fill up vacancies within two months

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Delhi High Court asked the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to fill up faculty and staff vacancies as early as possible, the hospital administration said that the appointment process will be over in two months.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the direction after the institute’s counsel Tushar Sannu informed it that an advertisement was issued on Tuesday for recruiting 45 faculty staff.

The court was hearing a PIL moved by advocate Amit Sahni seeking filling up of vacancies at IHBAS in order to tackle the alleged “rampant rise in psychiatric and psychological cases in the country more effectively and efficiently”.

Disposing of the petition, the bench directed IHBAS to complete the process in accordance with law and as expeditiously as possible and practicable.

“We have already given out advertisement for the purpose and that is why the PIL was not entertained. We will be recruiting as per the law and the whole process will be done in two months,” said Dr Nimesh Desai, Director, IHBAS reacting to the court’s direction. IHBAS, an autonomous hospital under the Delhi government, is a premier facility in mental health and psychiatry.

The institute currently has only 25 faculty members out of 103 posts. IHBAS had lost its National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation last week.

The hospital had been facing several issues major issues recently including no promotion of the existing faculty staff and shortage of manpower in the scientific faculty department.

According to sources, due to no timely promotion, many doctors have been forced to leave the institute and head to other institutions. This is the main reason why the hospital is operating at less than half of its intended strength in terms of faculty members.