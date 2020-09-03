Less awareness on welfare camps arranged for labourers: NGO wrtiers to Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Workers are facing problems at the labour welfare camps organised by Delhi government, an NGO wrote to Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai.

The camps which have been organised to facilitate registration, renewal, and verification of workers and labourers with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (BOCW) are facing persistent problems, the Centre for Holistic Development said in its letter.

The letter said there was little awareness about the camps among workers, and publicity on the issue was inadequate.

“This problem continues to persist despite clear directions of the Delhi HC that ‘adequate publicity is given with regard to the holding of, and location of all these camps with complete addresses by prominent publication in vernacular newspapers in the NCT of Delhi forthwith..” said the letter. Despite foregoing a day’s wages to attend camps, the day remains unutilised for them.

“The staff or personnel at these camps have not been provided adequate facilities laptop/ desktop, internet access by authorities, and they nearly always have to rely on their personal internet data to upload forms for registration, renewal, and verification of workers and labourers,” the letter said.

Pointing out that the HC had ordered the BOCW board to not depend on the e-District portal and servers of the GNCTD, and to proceed to develop its own portal, the NGO said the server was often down. This is because the e-district portals are over-burdened providing other online government services.