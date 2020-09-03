STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Less awareness on welfare camps arranged for labourers: NGO wrtiers to Delhi government

The letter said there was little awareness about the camps among workers, and publicity on the issue was inadequate. 

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

The registration campaign so far has been marred by technical difficulties.

The registration campaign so far has been marred by technical difficulties. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Workers are facing problems at the labour welfare camps organised by Delhi government, an NGO wrote to Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai. 

The camps which have been organised to facilitate registration, renewal, and verification of workers and labourers with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (BOCW) are facing persistent problems, the Centre for Holistic Development said in its letter.

The letter said there was little awareness about the camps among workers, and publicity on the issue was inadequate. 

“This problem continues to persist despite clear directions of the Delhi HC that ‘adequate publicity is given with regard to the holding of, and location of all these camps with complete addresses by prominent publication in vernacular newspapers in the NCT of Delhi forthwith..” said the letter. Despite foregoing a day’s wages to attend camps, the day remains unutilised for them.

“The staff or personnel at these camps have not been provided adequate facilities laptop/ desktop, internet access by authorities, and they nearly always have to rely on their personal internet data to upload forms for registration, renewal, and verification of workers and labourers,” the letter said. 

Pointing out that the HC had ordered the BOCW board to not depend on the e-District portal and servers of the GNCTD, and to proceed to develop its own portal, the NGO said the server was often down. This is because the e-district portals are over-burdened providing other online government services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AAP Gopal Rai
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp