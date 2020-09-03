Operations suspended since March 22, Delhi Metro to fully resume from September 12

By Express News Service

In the first stage, services will operate in two shifts of four hours each- 7 am to11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm. The operational time will be increased in the next two stages for the benefit of the commuters (see graphics).

Delhi Metro services will start functioning throughout the day on all lines from September 12. As per the statement issued by the DMRC, trains will not stop at stations falling in containment zones, and at such stations where passengers do not adhere to proper social distancing norms.

According to the SOP issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, sanitizers will be placed at the entry of the stations for use by passengers.

The areas having human contact will be sanitised regularly and the use of cashless payments will be encouraged among the other precautions to be taken. Passengers and staff must wear face masks. Metro has also been asked also to explore options of supplying masks on a payment basis to the public at stations.

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening at entry into the stations, as per the SOP. The DMRC will regulate the frequency of trains to avoid passenger crowding at stations and in trains.

In order to ensure social distancing, markings at stations and inside trains will be done by the metro corporations.

DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had welcomed the Centre’s announcement of opening the metro, as the demand for its services was rising with the city is slowly getting back on track amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi Metro closed since March 22



The Delhi Metro— often called the lifeline of the national capital— had temporarily closed down its operation on March 22, the day of Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi