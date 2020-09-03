STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Operations suspended since March 22, Delhi Metro to fully resume from September 12

In order to ensure social distancing, markings at stations and inside trains will be done by the metro corporations.

Published: 03rd September 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Metro services in the national capital came to a halt in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

In the first stage, services will operate in two shifts of four hours each- 7 am to11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm. The operational time will be increased in the next two stages for the benefit of the commuters (see graphics). 

Delhi Metro services will start functioning throughout the day on all lines from September 12. As per the statement issued by the DMRC, trains will not stop at stations falling in containment zones, and at such stations where passengers do not adhere to proper social distancing norms.

According to the SOP issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, sanitizers will be placed at the entry of the stations for use by passengers. 

The areas having human contact will be sanitised regularly and the use of cashless payments will be encouraged among the other precautions to be taken. Passengers and staff must wear face masks. Metro has also been asked also to explore options of supplying masks on a payment basis to the public at stations. 

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDTES

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening at entry into the stations, as per the SOP. The DMRC will regulate the frequency of trains to avoid passenger crowding at stations and in trains.

In order to ensure social distancing, markings at stations and inside trains will be done by the metro corporations.

DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had welcomed the Centre’s announcement of opening the metro, as the demand for its services was rising with the city is slowly getting back on track amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi Metro closed since March 22 

The Delhi Metro— often called the lifeline of the national capital— had temporarily closed down its operation on March 22, the day of Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi    

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Metro Reopening
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp