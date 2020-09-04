AAP, BJP in war of words over height of garbage mound at Bhalswa landfill site

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) locked horns over the height of the mound of garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site on Thursday. The infamous mounds of garbage at Delhi’s landfill sites have been a raging civic issue exposing the inability of various administrations in the last two decades.

After AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak targeted the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation for its failure in reducing the height of the mound of garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site by even ‘an inch’, north Delhi mayor Jai Prakash hit back accusing the AAP of spreading wrong information.

Pathak has said that not a “single inch” of the mound of garbage had decreased while BJP leaders allegedly pocketed Rs 5 crores of taxpayer’s money.

“BJP-ruled MCDs are using Rs 5 crore per month for their corruption. North MCD mayor has lied to the people by saying that they have decreased the height of Bhalswa landfill by 12 meters. BJP-ruled MCDs have destroyed the beauty of Delhi by creating three huge landfills,” he said.

​However, the North MCD mayor Jai Prakash hit back at AAP saying more than 11 metres of waste have been cleared.

“AAP should get its facts clear. North DMC had installed 15 trommel machines at the Bhalswa landfill site in October 2019 which are disposing of 4500 metric tonnes of waste per day and soon three more trommel machines will be installed. About 54,500 sqm and 11m height of legacy waste from the first mound and about 6100 sqm and 12m height of legacy waste from the second mound have been cleared from Bhalswa site,” he said.

He also accused AAP of not helping municipal corporations in keeping Delhi clean.