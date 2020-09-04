STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can't say it is second wave: Delhi Health Minister on recent spurt in COVID-19 cases

Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government wants to ensure there is no positive case in the city and is therefore increasing the daily testing for COVID-19.

Published: 04th September 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As Delhi reported over 2,000 Covid-19 infections for three consecutive days, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said it cannot be termed a second wave of coronavirus as cases are not rising after touching zero.

“You cannot say it is a second wave. We could have called it a second wave if there were no positive cases for one or two months and then cases would have started coming again. The virus is still there in Delhi. You should not stress about numbers,” he said.

He said the Delhi government wants to ensure there is no positive case in the city and is therefore increasing the daily testing for Covid-19. After a brief lull, Delhi has seen a spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last few days.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 2,737 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in 67 days, taking the infection tally to over 1.82 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,500. This is the third successive day in which over 2,000 new cases have been reported — 2,509 cases were reported on Wednesday and 2,312 cases on Tuesday.

Jain said Delhi’s case fatality ratio was 0.75 per cent as on Wednesday, which is a good sign. The case fatality ratio is ratio of number of deaths and total number of cases.

“Overall, it is 2.5 per cent. Yesterday, it was less than one per cent, which is a good sign. At one time, it was 3.5 per cent,” he added.

“We are increasing (the number of) tests. We are emphasising on testing and working aggressively on it. Yesterday, the number was around 30,000 and today it will be around 35,000. If a case is isolated at home or hospital, it won’t be able to infect others. We want that not one positive case should be there,” he said.

Jain said anybody can get tested at Delhi government dispensaries or hospitals for free. Last week, CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his government will double daily COVID-19 tests from 20,000 to 40,000. On Wednesday, a total of 28,835 tests were conducted, the maximum since March. 

