Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspects security upgrade of buses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday inspected the control room and buses, in which CCTV surveillance cameras were installed recently, at Rajghat Bus Depot.

The cameras are being installed by Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) and the project is expected to be completed by November this year.

The objective of the project is to ensure the safety and security of the passengers, particularly women passengers. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses will also be equipped with panic buttons, GPS trackers, one display for driver, hooter, strobe and a two-way audio communication device— for the driver and the conductor.

Passengers, driver or conductor can press the panic button in case of any emergency or panic. In case of any incident, the alert will automatically be sent to the Command & Control Centre at Kashmiri Gate in real time.

Delhi Government is upgrading the fleet of around 5,500 DTC and cluster buses. It had also deployed more than 11,000 marshals in buses to ensure the safety of the commuters.

Gahlot said that the government is trying to bring focus on petty and unnoticed crimes faced by women commuters.

“I inspected the working of the Command & Control Centre and I am glad that even the smallest incident of any crime can be captured and recorded. The presence of our bus marshals has already reduced crimes in buses. Now, with this initiative, we are confident that commuters in Delhi can confidently use public transport any time of the day,” he said.

The operator at Command Centre will filter the alerts and forward it to respective stakeholders such as Police, Fire and Ambulance for quick response with GPS coordinates of the bus through standard operating procedures (SOPs) defined in various alerts scenarios.

“SMS and email alerts will also be sent to the concerned authorities at the time of an emergency in synchronization to these panic alerts,” an official of the transport department said.

ALSO WATCH: