Hotels, restaurants, clubs in Delhi can serve liquor from September 9-30 on trial basis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday issued a directive to open bars to serve liquor on a trial basis from September 9. Approving the proposal of the Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave the green light to allow opening of bars and pubs in the national capital.

The excise department in the past gave permission to serve liquor in hotel rooms after Unlock- 4 guidelines were issued last month. As per the direction, bars will be open on a trial basis from September 9 to the month-end, entry will be allowed with face masks and only half of the seating capacity would be permitted inside. Bars and pubs falling in a containment zone will remain closed.

For others, the owners will have to ensure arrangements for mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening at the entrance. The owners will have to create awareness among customers by putting up posters inside their premises, says the government directive.

Violators of the SOPs will be liable for action such as cancellation of the excise licence and prosecution proceedings against the manager of an establishment.



“We welcome it. This will help in generating more employment. Bartenders and other support staff will get their livelihood back now. This will also help the government to generate more excise revenue to meet public expenses. It also gives a reason for our customers to come and have a more relaxed experience with their favourite drink on the table along with their favourite food,” said Amit Bagga, cofounder of restaurant ‘Daryaganj’.

