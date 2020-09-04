STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Meet Sadhika Malhotra, the ‘Natural’ entrepreneur

After Sadhika Malhotra finished her schooling from GD Goenka Public School, and a BBA degree in Entrepreneurship, she focused on cosmetology, beauty products, and perfumes.

Published: 04th September 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhika Malhotra

Sadhika Malhotra

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Given that Sadhika Malhotra’s father and grandfather have been in the retail business for decades, it was perhaps only natural for the 23-year-old to join the family business. And in 2017, she launched a premium beauty products brand, The Nature’s Nest by Sadhika Malhotra.

“Since childhood, I have seen my parents utilise the bounties of nature for staying healthy and looking beautiful.

My father went to great lengths to procure the purest and best quality ingredients for homemade remedies and beauty treatments – be it shikakai, amla, the purest chandan and Kashmiri saffron,” recalls Malhotra, adding, “I witnessed the miracles of nature and the importance of purity plus quality. As I grew up, I started looking for ready-made natural products.

But most of the products I used were not a patch on the home-made beauty products. That is when I launched my own brand.” The Nature’s Nest targets protecting the hair, body and skin of every individual according to their body types. The brand has a bouquet of certified products made from natural herbs and extracts of fresh fruits. Malhotra says she makes sure all her products are free from parabens, mineral oil and harmful chemicals.

After her schooling from GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, and a BBA degree in Entrepreneurship from GD Goenka University, Sohna Road, she focused on cosmetology, beauty products, and perfumes.

“After that, I interned to get some experience in the manufacture of beauty products, after which my family guided me on buying the right manufacturing machines, and then I got into the art of making the products for The Nature’s Nest and the scent studio,” reminisces Malhotra.

“We divert a substantial portion of the marketing and distribution costs to present a higher quality product at competitive rates to discerning women. That’s how we are building a small but extremely loyal set of customers,” she explains. Indeed, Malhotra has big plans for The Nature’s Nest’s future.

“I have been quite conservative in going all out as I was testing the market till now. Now, I am ready to move into a higher orbit. I am buoyed by the growing class of discerning women who are ready to pay for a great quality product. With a well-executed plan, we should be able to generate revenue of over `10 crores in the next five years,” she concludes.

In a nutshell

Premium beauty brand, The Nature’s Nest, has a bouquet of certified products made from natural herbs and extracts of fresh fruits, which are paraben-free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sadhika Malhotra
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp