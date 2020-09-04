Sub-divisional magistrate staffers of Delhi's Najafgarh beaten up during demolition drive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The staff of sub-divisional magistrate of Najafgarh were thrashed by a group of residents on Thursday when they went to remove encroachment in Naya Gopal Nagar under Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station area. At the time of the incident, SDM, policemen and local station house officer (SHO) were also present at the site.

Annoyed with the action, locals pelted stones at the staff and were injured in the process. Vinay Kaushik, SDM, Najafgarh, blamed the Delhi Police for the attack on his staff. He said that adequate protection was not provided.

“As per the programme, demolition was going on at Surakhpur Road, where illegal plotting was being done on a six-acre plot. Action started at 12 pm. Three heavy-duty excavators were pressed into service. While the action was on, at least six men confronted one staff member, was chased and beaten. He sustained serious head injuries and even fractured his hand,” said Kaushik.

However, police officials said that one staff had moved to the main road, where he was confronted and attacked by a group of locals.

The police said that legal action is being taken against the culprits and the injured were soon rushed to a nearby private hospital.

“The residents were saying that the administration should have given prior notice and an opportunity to hear them out. Soon, a heated argument between the two groups turned into a scuffle in which the SDM staff sustained injuries,” said a police official.

The police have identified four locals who were involved in the attack on the government officials.

Heated argument led to scuffle



A police official said that enough personnel was deployed at the site.



“An SDM staffer indulged in arguments with some residents. During the action, an elderly resident fell on the road as he had some cardiac history, which provoked the locals,” the official stated.