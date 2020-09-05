Delhi violence: Court dismisses bail plea of accused in three murder cases

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of Sonu Saifi, who was arrested in three different cases of murder in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, observing that there are chances of threatening or intimidating the public witnesses, who are persons from the accused's locality.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the plea of Sonu Saifi, who had sought bail in three sepearte FIRs registered against him under murder and other charges in Karawal Nagar.

"It is apparent on record that the injured and public witnesses are persons from the same locality. The applicant, if released on bail at this stage, then the possibility of he threatening or intimidating the public witnesses cannot be ruled out," the court said in its order on Friday.

The court also took into account the submissions made by special public prosecutor Amit Prasad that Saifi has been clearly and categorically identified by public witness and the CDR location of his mobile number distinctly establishes his location at the scene of crime at the time.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality, the gravity of the offence and the active involvement of the applicant in a number of cases of riots (as discussed aforesaid), I am of the considered opinion that the applicant is not entitled for grant of bail in all the three aforesaid matters. The bail applications in all the three aforesaid matters accordingly stand dismissed," the order said.

Defence counsel Pradeep Teotia said the accused was arrested on May 16 in second and third FIRs, whereas his arrest was effected in the first FIR on May 17 and claimed that he has been falsely implicated in all the three matters, FIRs are ostensibly ante-timed, complainant(s) and eyewitnesses have been "planted" by the investigating agency in order to create false evidence against the applicant just to tarnish his reputation and social status.

Countering his submission, Prasad said all the three cases are "sensitive" in nature, wherein three young innocent persons lost their precious lives. During investigation, it has emerged that there was a "deep-rooted conspiracy" which triggered communal riots in Delhi.

A web of conspirators, instigators and rioters have been identified and several of them have been arrested, Prasad said adding that the riots were not impromptu, but were conspired with the intent to create communal strife and to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He also told the court that accused persons not only mobilised the mob into a group of rioters by way of provoking their religious feelings, but also provided logistic support like lathis, dandas, stones, acids, knives, swords, firearms, pistols, etc. for committing riots in the area and to eliminate the members of other community.

The prosecutor said that the "common object" of the accused persons was to cause maximum damage to the persons and property(ies) of other community.