STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Online classes during COVID-19: How older teachers are coping with technology

Older teachers continue to struggle with online teaching tools as their schools have not organised any
training sessions to help them make a seamless transition from physical to digital classes

Published: 05th September 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

With additional responsibilities at home, the requirement to learn online tools at a quick pace proved irksome.

With additional responsibilities at home, the requirement to learn online tools at a quick pace proved irksome. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

With schools still shut due to the pandemic and classes being conducted in full swing on the digital medium, teachers, professors, tutors, have had to equip themselves with new skills in the realm of technology; an unchartered area of teaching that initially was exceptionally challenging for most of the senior staff. In the lockdown months, they have evolved from having a working knowledge about using Zoom, WhatsApp video and other online apps and tools to deliver lessons over the Internet to students in the comfort of their homes.

On Teacher’s Day, The Morning Standard spoke to a few elderly teachers about their experience. Deepa Kapoor, 48, admits she still has problems creating and sharing Excel sheets online.

Kapoor says in pre-COVID times, the school would organise a training session for any new requirement expected from teachers, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, this kind of training didn’t happen.

“I know how to attend a meeting on Zoom by using the link. But if someone asks me to create the link and add the students, that is something I am not comfortable with, and I would have to take the help of my children. However, I have grown fairly comfortable with the various tools we use on WhatsApp like sharing files, making group video calls or a broadcast group.”

Asha Hans, Principal of South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Girls School, Madhipur, says the faculty was not mentally- prepared for this change as the pandemic and resultant lockdown was so sudden.

“According to official orders, we had to shift our model to online teaching instantly. I feel, private schools students had it easier than students in government schools. Many of our teachers faced humungous difficulties; they were not fully aware about all the WhatsApp features. Before we learnt to operate video calls, we only knew how to share worksheets downloaded from Facebook.” Getting parents on board with technology was an additional challenge.

“Even now, at a recent parentteacher meeting only a few parents managed to attend, and we had to download the Hindi keyboard for the ease of language for students.” However, overall, Hans found the experience of learning new things enriching. With the new knowledge she feels much more equipped to bring a range of creativity to children’s lives. But Chandni Gupta*, 54, grappled with the new information.

With additional responsibilities at home, the requirement to learn online tools at a quick pace proved irksome. “I didn’t have an option. Either I had to quit or learn this very quickly to keep up with the times. I just hoped if we had a bit more time to learn or training sessions were conducted for a seamless transition, this experience would have be far easier for me. After all, most of us enjoy gaining new perspectives.” To ensure this seamless training in new online tools, Dr Dilip Kumar, Professor & HOD, Journalism and Mass Communication, MERI College, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, has planned short term online courses that impart knowledge of online tools for both elder teachers and youngsters.

“The idea is to impart knowledge with a lot of fun activities within the course suited for both elderly and youngsters alike.” Empathising with senior staff is Gaurav Tyagi, 52, Founder of Career Xpert focusing on providing career guidance to NEET students, who offers a few solutions. “Some teachers still hesitate to use the available technology, mostly due to lack of time, resources, and confidence in themselves.

I suggest that those who need assistance with tech devices can rely on their younger colleagues and family members. Other than this, having a support team at school that is flexible and available when in need is crucial for any tech rollout. Creating a school-wide culture of tech integration and an openness to take risks is very important. Some lessons will not go as planned and that’s fine. Teachers should reflect and lear n from these challenges.”

Solutions

Gaurav Tyagi, 52, Founder of Career Xpert, feels. “Those who need assistance with tech devices can rely on their younger colleagues and family members. Other than this, having a support team at school that is flexible and available when in need is crucial for any tech rollout. Some lessons will not go as planned and that’s fine. Teachers should reflect and learn from these challenges .”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online classes Teachers Day online education
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp