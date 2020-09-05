To tackle rising cases central government offices in Delhi to get COVID-19 testing centres

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to tackle the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to set up testing centres at central government offices. Apart from this, according to state government officials, a sample collection camp will also be set up near Parliament.

“The government will open up testing centres in the New Delhi Municipal Council area,” added the official. Meanwhile, the AAP-led govt is targeting to revamp per day testing capacity to 40,000 in the next two days.

“The Delhi government has also decided to put camps and mobile vans at the weekly markets for the testing so that any person can go and get tested. We have already started testing centres at Anand Vihar bus depot, New Delhi Railway Station. Even all the court premises have testing centres now. There is one at Delhi Secretariat as well,” the official noted.

The state government has already increased its testing capacity. As per Friday’s health bulletin, there has been more than 36,000 sample collection in a day.

Out of these around 27,000 has been Rapid Antigen Testing while the rest are RTPCR. New cases per day in Delhi once again are inching towards 3,000-mark. On Friday the national capital had 2,914 cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last month announced of increasing the sample collection in the city as Covid-19 cases have been showing a rising trend.

The state is also simultaneously organising the third sero survey in the city. In addition, the government has also decided to turn Mohalla Clinics into testing centres.

While working hours of these clinics will be from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm, samples are to be collected from 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm.