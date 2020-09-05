With restro-bars, dine-ins set to reopen, has Delhi uncorked finally?

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Let’s not get our hopes up, but Delhi is sure to be in high spirits, at least between September 9 and 30, the trial period instituted by state authorities in which restaurants can resume liquor sales and bars their operations.



With a laundry list of measures to be enforced, restaurateurs and bar owners are nonetheless ready to roll out the red carpet.



“The permission to operate bars is the most soothing news in the recent past,” says Akshay Anand of Ophelia that opened a few weeks prior to the lockdown instituted in March.

“But it’s a colossal task for the bar industry to ensure that they take preventive measures to avoid spread of the virus while making, dispensing and refilling drinks for patrons who have been waiting for months to enjoy their cocktails.”



Ophelia has started implementing several measures to ensure that there are no chances for any contamination.

Apart from regular measures like wearing face masks, gloves and hand washing, the bartenders have been given a list of SOPs to follow, including that all fruits will be washed in chlorine solutions, bar equipment will be kept dipped in chlorine solutions of 200 PPM to sanitise after every use.



Other measures are being planned, including, “Mixologists have come up with innovative ways of serving cocktails. We are planning on serving several cocktails in one-time use pouches instead of glasses. Other drinks will be covered with glass cloches and opened on the table right in front of the guest,” informs Anand.



Many bar operators are looking to institute similar measures, after having the breathing space to figure out the exact logistics prior to the reopening after five months.



Umang Tewari, Owner of Local and Liv Bar, says, “Proper cleaning of bars and the equipments is our main agenda.

We will serve happiness, not drinks from September 9.” Restaurateurs are happy as this brings them some relief because even if more customers don’t venture out, thanks to cases escalating, at least the APC (Average Price per Customer) will increase, and the option of being able to order alcohol gives customers another reason to dine out. This is also a spot of good news for the bartenders and servers, says Amit Bagga, Co-Founder of Daryaganj.

“This move will help in generating more employment, and bartenders and other support staff will get a chance to get their livelihood back. This will also help the government to generate more excise revenue to meet the public expenses.”



However, Vikrant Batra of Café Delhi Heights, strikes a note of caution. “Good things, at times, come with certain conditions. While it’s very encouraging that we are allowed to serve liquor from the 9th, this comes along with the fear that this is temporary, as the decision on whether to continue or not will be taken on September 30.”



Here’s hoping for continued high spirits.