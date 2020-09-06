Two eateries near Delhi sealed after staff report COVID positive, customers told to get tested

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: People from Delhi who recently visited two popular eateries in Murthal where a large number of staff have been found to be COVID-19 positive, should immediately self-isolate and get themselves tested after a couple of days, officials said on Friday.

Sixty-five workers at Amrik-Sukhdev Dhaba and 10 at Garam Dharam dhaba on the highway had tested positive for coronavirus infection, following which both the eateries were sealed on Thursday till further orders, Sonipat's Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said.

Both eateries are located in Sonipat's Murthal and nearly 50 km away from Delhi, and on regular days a large number of people from the national capital visit these joints for 'parathas' and other delicacies.

A senior official of Delhi government said the people who went to these outlets by the highway should immediately self-isolate and go for testing. "Highway dhabas are dangerous places to go to as of now, as customers can go to any city from that point. So, it’s also a logistical nightmare for the surveillance team," the official said.

"The best is families should not go out as much as possible. This is still a heath emergency and people should not be complacent, and venture out only if really necessary," he said. Contact tracing will be done by the surveillance team given the constrains in this case, the help of apps might be taken, another official said.