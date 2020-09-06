STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two from Delhi win National Teachers' Award

From filling up their application forms, speaking to their parents to hiring a bus on the day of the exam to ferry all the students to their centre, Singh does it all.

Published: 06th September 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Surender Singh, a teacher attached with schools of the North MCD

Surender Singh, a teacher attached with schools of the North MCD. (photo| Special Arrangment)

NEW DELHI: An MCD school teacher who often goes out of the way to help his students and even ferries them to exam centres, and a private school principal who has introduced global citizenship curriculum for students, are the two teachers from Delhi who received the National Teachers' Award this year.

Surender Singh, who has been a teacher with schools of the North MCD for the last 21 years, has an exceptional record.

For the last five times, he has been in-charge of fifth-graders in his school, over 160 of his students cleared the entrance to Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas -  exclusive resource-rich schools run by the Delhi government, to which admissions take place through competitive entrance exams.

From filling up their application forms, speaking to their parents to hiring a bus on the day of the exam to ferry all the students to their centre, Singh does it all. "Surender Singh has shown himself to be a dedicated and motivated teacher who has worked very hard for the improvement and performance of his school," his award citation read.

Jyoti Arora, the principal of Mount Abu School, who is also the governing body member of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is the other awardee from the national capital. She has introduced the unique global citizenship curriculum in the school to spread awareness about UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"Arora runs a well-managed school in which academic, co-curricular activities as well as social and life skills are imparted to students," the citation read. The two are among 47 teachers who received the National Teachers' Awards from President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday in a virtual ceremony. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas National Teachers Award
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp