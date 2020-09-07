COVID-19 crisis: JNU to hold its fourth convocation virtually in November

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will hold its fourth convocation virtually in November, a statement from the varsity said on Monday.

Noting that a convocation is a special moment in the life of a student, JNU Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said despite the coronavirus pandemic, the varsity has decided to hold the convocation to make it a memorable event for the students.

The Executive Council, which met here, approved holding of the varsity's fourth convocation, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convocation this year will be a virtual convocation.

Soon a notification will be issued inviting the students to register themselves for participating in the virtual convocation," he said.

Kumar said the university revived the convocation by holding its second convocation in 2018.

The first convocation was held in 1972. "A convocation is a special moment in the life of a student. It is all about celebrating the scholarly achievement of a student after years of hard work by the university, family members and friends.

"I have no doubt that the convocation enhances the sense of belonging of students to their alma mater.

Therefore, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to hold the convocation and make it a memorable event for our students," he added.

The convocation committee will work out the details on holding the virtual event sometime in November, he said.

Last year, thousands of JNU students clashed with police as their protest over fee hike on the varsity's convocation day escalated, forcing HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to stay inside the AICTE premises for over six hours.

The students were protesting outside the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the venue for the varsity's third convocation.

The first convocation was held in 1972 but due to a controversial speech of the then students' union president VC Koshy, the ceremony was apparently discontinued.