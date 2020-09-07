STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi commuters still skeptical even as metro operations 'unlock'

For Vandana Dabas, a South Delhi Municipal Corporation official, the Delhi Metro was a lifeline before the pandemic.

Published: 07th September 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While many have been demanding the reopening of Metro services in the city some are sceptical about using the public transport facility from Monday. Daily Metro users say they might wait at least a week or 10 days before considering the metro as a viable option for transportation.

For Vandana Dabas, a South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official, the Delhi Metro was a lifeline before the pandemic. But Dabas expressed her reservations about availing metro services immediately.

“Currently I avail a cab to travel to my workplace. It is good that the government has taken the step to re-open the Metro but I will not opt for it just yet. Given that the number of cases in the national capital is on the rise yet again, I will wait and watch how the situation plays out in the days to come,” said Dabas who resides in the outskirts of Delhi’s Kanjhawala area.

Under ‘Unlock 4’ the Central government gave the green light to resuming metro services across the country. 

The city government welcomed the decision as the Delhi Metro is an important mode of transport for the citizens of the national capital who faced several issues due to its closure in March.

“It is a good idea to restart Metro services and I’m hoping that robust and feasible arrangements have been made to ensure everyone’s safety.

"Having said that, I look forward to travelling by Metro once again, but would wait for a few days to check for last-mile travel services and the response of the public to the resumption of metro services,” said Prakhar Srivastava, a law student residing in Mayur Vihar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) claims that it has made multiple arrangements to ensure that travelling by metro is safe for its passengers. Some residents also feel that the Metro services should not be opened to all citizens and that its entry should be restricted.

“Re-opening the metro is the right decision by the government, but DMRC should keep a strict vigil on passengers to ensure that no one is flouting the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the virus. Offenders should be fined a hefty fee. I also feel that the metro should only be opened for people providing essential services and for those in emergency cases,” said Nekhita Talwar, a government employee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi metro DMRC unlock 4.0
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp