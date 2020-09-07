Delhi commuters still skeptical even as metro operations 'unlock'

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While many have been demanding the reopening of Metro services in the city some are sceptical about using the public transport facility from Monday. Daily Metro users say they might wait at least a week or 10 days before considering the metro as a viable option for transportation.

For Vandana Dabas, a South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official, the Delhi Metro was a lifeline before the pandemic. But Dabas expressed her reservations about availing metro services immediately.

“Currently I avail a cab to travel to my workplace. It is good that the government has taken the step to re-open the Metro but I will not opt for it just yet. Given that the number of cases in the national capital is on the rise yet again, I will wait and watch how the situation plays out in the days to come,” said Dabas who resides in the outskirts of Delhi’s Kanjhawala area.

Under ‘Unlock 4’ the Central government gave the green light to resuming metro services across the country.

The city government welcomed the decision as the Delhi Metro is an important mode of transport for the citizens of the national capital who faced several issues due to its closure in March.

“It is a good idea to restart Metro services and I’m hoping that robust and feasible arrangements have been made to ensure everyone’s safety.

"Having said that, I look forward to travelling by Metro once again, but would wait for a few days to check for last-mile travel services and the response of the public to the resumption of metro services,” said Prakhar Srivastava, a law student residing in Mayur Vihar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) claims that it has made multiple arrangements to ensure that travelling by metro is safe for its passengers. Some residents also feel that the Metro services should not be opened to all citizens and that its entry should be restricted.

“Re-opening the metro is the right decision by the government, but DMRC should keep a strict vigil on passengers to ensure that no one is flouting the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the virus. Offenders should be fined a hefty fee. I also feel that the metro should only be opened for people providing essential services and for those in emergency cases,” said Nekhita Talwar, a government employee.