STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Talk less to avoid transmission, travel when necessary: DMRC guidelines as Delhi metro reopens today

By September 12, all lines will be made fully operational with all safety measures in place to check the spread of Covid-19.

Published: 07th September 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

DMRC employees sanitise a coach during a media preview as the Delhi Metro network prepares to resume services partially after more than 5 months shut down due to Covid-19.

DMRC employees sanitise a coach during a media preview as the Delhi Metro network prepares to resume services partially after more than 5 months shut down due to Covid-19. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a break of almost five months, Delhi Metro is ready to welcome commuters again, but with a lot of precautions and dos and don’ts in place.

As per the ‘new normal’, the guidelines issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have asked commuters to travel only when necessary. On Monday, only the Yellow Line corridor from Samyapur Badli to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram will be operational between 7 am till 11 am and again from 4 pm to 8 pm.

By September 12, all lines will be made fully operational with all safety measures in place to check the spread of Covid-19. The DMRC has asked travelers to ‘talk less’ inside to avoid transmission of the virus. All the metro users should add extra time to travel plans since the stoppage time of trains at every station was increased by 10 seconds so that social distancing can be maintained by commuters while boarding or alighting.

“With the carrying capacity of a train drastically reduced to around 20% of the pre-lockdown period due to social distancing norms, it will be a challenge to regulate the passengers who may head to a station with the expectations of a pre-lockdown travel experience,” said a DMRC official.

To avoid overcrowding, DMRC officials appealed people to ‘break the peak’, where passengers stagger travel time so that the carrying capacity offered with new norms can be reasonably utilised by creating a travel pattern in which people are not rushing to the station in morning or peak hours only.

Officials said at all stations, the CISF staff will be doing ‘contactless frisking’ and red lines have been drawn at a gap of 1 ft to ensure social distancing.

The Delhi government will provide civil defence volunteers to help the DMRC staff in managing the crowd, informed state transport minister Kailash Gahlot, who visited the Rajiv Chowk metro station to take stock of the arrangements.

The Delhi Metro operations were suspended 169 days ago, on March 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi metro resumption Delhi metro services
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp