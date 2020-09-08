STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3,609 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to over 1.97 lakh; death toll mounts to 4,618

Published: 08th September 2020 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi testing centres

A health worker collects swab sample from a Women for coronavirus rapid antigen testing in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 3,609 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 1.97 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,618, authorities said.

Nineteen fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted in the same period was 45,797, it said, adding that the positivity rate in the last 24 hours stands at 7.8 percent.

The total number of cases climbed to 1,97,135, of which 1,70,140 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out while there are 22,377 active cases, it said.

The number of containment zones stands at 1,166.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with Medical Directors/Medical Superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

Delhi chief secretary also held a review meeting with all the District magistrates on COVID-19 management.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp