Delhi Metro: No major violations on first day, says Police

A police official said the challenge will grow when other metro lines start operating.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Paramilitary soldier wearing protective gear at metro station after Delhi Metro resumed. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the metro services resumed partially on Monday after more than five months, Delhi Police said most passengers followed the guidelines. No major violations were reported and no challans were issued, police officials said.

Police distributed masks to those who had covered their faces with a handkerchief or a piece of cloth.“It was the first day and we welcomed the commuters. As not many people turned up, there was no big gathering inside the premises,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani.

Mostly office-goers boarded the sanitised train coaches of the rapid transit system on the first day and the metro employees frequently sanitised the station premises. A few passengers had covered their faces with a handkerchief or a piece of cloth, so police personnel distributed masks to them. “They were told to follow the guidelines for their safety. We had masks and we gave them to a couple of people. Most of them were aware and had already taken precautions,” the DCP said.

A police official said the challenge will grow when other metro lines start operating. “There would be more gathering and police will play a major role in sensitizing passengers about the pandemic,” the official added. 

The Delhi Metro was closed on March 22 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and it resumed services with strict safety and social distancing measures after 169 days. 

With PTI inputs  

Comments

