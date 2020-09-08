STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Nature comes full circle

With When The Nature Sang, one of the first paintings she created during the lockdown period, Jain introduces her garden.

Published: 08th September 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Go Locusts Go by Savya Jain, 18”x12”; Mixed Media on yupo paper

By Express News Service

‘Artistic Ode to Nature’, the new exhibition by Delhi-based artist Savya Jain, depicts the many moods of nature. Using abstraction as her visual language, Jain, 25, has focussed on maintaining a fluid structure of circles making waves on her canvases. “The fluidity with the circles represents continuity. Since childhood, I was fortunate to have immense support from my family to do things my way. This brought about a lot of learnings in different areas of my life.”

Savya Jain

Inspired by recent realities in the Capital, Jain created Go Locusts Go and View from my Window. The former painting is about the recent locust attacks and the latter depicts life experiences of the artist. “Having surrounded myself with greenery for a large part of my life, I take inspiration from natural textures. The bounciness of moss on the strong trunk of a tree or the peeling of aged paint on an already weathered wall. nature is an aphrodisiac to my imagination and a healer to my emotions. I have a weakness for picturesque landscapes and the need to immerse myself into it. This reflects in my work.” Jain’s muse is the act of traveling and in it she finds herself one with her emotions. 

With When The Nature Sang, one of the first paintings she created during the lockdown period, Jain introduces her garden. “After a long time, I got to spend some time in my garden. That’s when I witnessed how nature is so melodious! Using oil paints, I blurred a few areas that were stark. With the blues, whites and browns, I tried to create a sense of harmony between the different elements around me.” 

At: Instagram @savyajainart
and her gallery at Chandra Gardens, Rajokri, 
Till: September 25

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Artistic Ode to Nature Delhi Savya Jain
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp