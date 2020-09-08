Nature comes full circle

By Express News Service

‘Artistic Ode to Nature’, the new exhibition by Delhi-based artist Savya Jain, depicts the many moods of nature. Using abstraction as her visual language, Jain, 25, has focussed on maintaining a fluid structure of circles making waves on her canvases. “The fluidity with the circles represents continuity. Since childhood, I was fortunate to have immense support from my family to do things my way. This brought about a lot of learnings in different areas of my life.”

Savya Jain

Inspired by recent realities in the Capital, Jain created Go Locusts Go and View from my Window. The former painting is about the recent locust attacks and the latter depicts life experiences of the artist. “Having surrounded myself with greenery for a large part of my life, I take inspiration from natural textures. The bounciness of moss on the strong trunk of a tree or the peeling of aged paint on an already weathered wall. nature is an aphrodisiac to my imagination and a healer to my emotions. I have a weakness for picturesque landscapes and the need to immerse myself into it. This reflects in my work.” Jain’s muse is the act of traveling and in it she finds herself one with her emotions.

With When The Nature Sang, one of the first paintings she created during the lockdown period, Jain introduces her garden. “After a long time, I got to spend some time in my garden. That’s when I witnessed how nature is so melodious! Using oil paints, I blurred a few areas that were stark. With the blues, whites and browns, I tried to create a sense of harmony between the different elements around me.”

At: Instagram @savyajainart

and her gallery at Chandra Gardens, Rajokri,

Till: September 25