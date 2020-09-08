STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No of containment zones in Delhi over 1000, likely to increase with more testing: Officials

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi rose from 539 on August 1 to 716 on August 27 and subsequently to 976 on September 5 and It breached the 1,000 mark on September 6,

Published: 08th September 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Barricades set up to mark a containment zone. (File Photo| Meghana Sastry)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of containment zones has crossed 1,000 in the national capital according to Delhi government's data and is expected to rise further with increase in testing, officials said.

According to district officials, the number of containment zones might rise with the increase in the number of coronavirus screening tests being conducted and the consequent climb in the cases of the infection here.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that testing to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week as there has been a marginal increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi rose from 539 on August 1 to 716 on August 27 and subsequently to 976 on September 5.

It breached the 1,000 mark on September 6, when it reached 1,076 and subsequently increased to 1,114 the next day.

There were 437 containment zones marked in the city on July 1 and by July 31, it had risen to 692, according to official data.

On August 3, the containment zone count came down to 496.

However, since the last week of August, the number of containment zones has been steadily increasing.

On August 25, there were 654 containment zones or localised areas from where infections were reported.

The number of containment zones rose to 763 on August 28, and then to 833 on August 31 and to 894 zones on September 2.

By September 5, the containment zone count stood at 946.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days.

Barring August 31, when over 14,000 tests were conducted and 1,358 fresh cases reported, since August 30 daily case count has been recorded in excess of 2,000.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported from August 30-September 6 in that order are: 14,389 tests (1,358 fresh cases); 20,437 (2,024); 24,198 (2,312); 28,835 (2,509); 32,834 (2,737); 36,219 (2,914) and 38,895 (2,973), 36,046 (3,256).

On September 7, the number of tests stood at 22,954 while 2,077 fresh cases were reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
delhi containment zones covid testing Kejriwal Delhi coronavirus
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp