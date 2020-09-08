RGSSH working on post-COVID care norms

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With multiple patients after recovering from coronavirus returning to hospitals with several other health concerns stemming from the virus, the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) is working on coming up with post-Covid care guidelines which can be followed by all hospitals in the national capital.

“We are framing guidelines for post-Covid care. These will go to all the hospitals in the city. Once completed, we will put it up on our website and any hospital or clinic who is willing to provide post-Covid care to its patients can adopt it. These guidelines will help the physician treat the patient better,” said Nodal Officer of RGSSH for the coronavirus ward and post-Covid ward Dr Ajeet Jain.

In the guidelines, Dr Jain added that there will be detailed findings on the symptomatology of different patients, investigation and treatment provided to them during their stay at the facility’s Covid ward.“For example, if someone is developing pulmonary fibrosis and facing shortness of breathing post-Covid recovery then in such cases what medicine is needed to be provided. Or when a comorbid patient is admitted what treatment should be given so that the patient after recovery does not have to come back for post-Covid care,” noted Dr Jain.

The final draft of the guidelines to be published will take some time before being put on the hospital’s website. The hospital is also collecting data on the status of Covid-19 patients and is in the process of publishing their findings.

RGSSH has also been operating OPDs in Post-Covid Care wards since last month. This is the first such facility in the national capital. As of now doctors from the neuro department, medicine, gastro and cardio are providing counselling for the same.

“If patient count in OPDs increases then we may have to think of a separate ward with beds by next year. Maybe there could be a dedicated post-Covid hospital where recovered patients could be admitted,” said Dr Jain.