57-year-old woman held for duping people on pretext of providing government jobs in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 57-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them government jobs, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Anita Dhiman, a resident of Safdarjung Enclave.

She was previously involved in five cases of cheating using the same modus operandi, they said.

On Tuesday, police received information that a woman had been caught cheating people at Bhogal market in Jangpura area.

The police reached the spot and apprehended her, a senior police officer said.

During enquiry, a man named Mukesh Kumar, along with his brother, alleged that in June, they came in contact with Dhiman who told them that she has good contacts in various government departments in Delhi, the officer said.

"She told them that if they spend some money, she could help them get government job for their son and daughter through VIP quota. Kumar gave Rs 4.45 lakh to the accused for a job," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

But neither did they get the job nor their money was returned to them, police said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused is a widow and has no children or other relative.

Many criminal cases against her are also pending in court, the DCP said.

So she started duping people on the pretext of getting them government jobs.

She came in contact with the complainant and cheated him and his brother as well, Meena added.