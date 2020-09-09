STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DCW chairperson Maliwal demands chargesheets in 3 days, capital punishment for rapists of minor & 86-yr-old woman 

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted last month while an 86-year-old woman was raped on September 7.

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote to LG Anil Baijal to ensure that the police file chargesheets in the rape cases of a 12-year-old girl and an 86-year-old woman within three days.

She also urged Baijal to ensure exemplary punishment of death penalty to the culprits in both the cases in a fast tracked manner.

"The minor has suffered untold miseries and grievous injuries on her private parts and still continues to be hospitalised in AIIMS. The 90-year-old woman, who was raped the day before yesterday, has also been subjected to vicious beatings and gruesome rape by a 37-year-old man. She continues to be in deep trauma," she said in the letter.

The Delhi Police has registered FIRs in both the matters and has arrested the concerned men, Maliwal said.

"Since these cases are really distressing and brutal, I appeal to you to kindly look into the matter and ensure exemplary punishment  death penalty to the culprits in both the cases in a fast tracked manner," she said.

Maliwal urged him "to issue necessary orders to police to file the chargesheet in both matters within next three days and also direct suitable arrangements for speedy trial of the cases ensuring the completion of trial in two months".

"I plead your hon'ble self to try and ensure the strongest action against the culprits in both these cases," she added.

Maliwal said she had met both the survivors and "can never ever forget their pain and trauma".

The families of the survivors also want that their cases be fast tracked and the perpetrators be given the capital punishment, she added.

It's unfortunate that in today's times females of all ages whether it's an eight-month-old baby, a 12-year-old girl or a 90-year-old woman are all unsafe, she said, adding that "there is a complete lack of fear of law in the minds of criminals and the laxity of the system emboldens them to commit gruesome crimes against women and girls in the country".

"The justice delivery mechanism in the country is painfully long and cumbersome which more often than not breaks the spirit of the girl or woman who has been raped," the letter said.

