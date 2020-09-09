Delhi gets country’s first e-filing system for consumer complaints

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The consumers can now register complaints with the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DSCDRC) online in the comfort of their home. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated an online portal for the e-filing of consumer complaints. The commission decided to launch the e-Filing portal for the convenience of the consumers, especially in these challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic.

While inaugurating the online system, Kejriwal said that the online complaint filing system would prove to be an essential step. With the development, Delhi has become the first state to have an e-filing system. Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain also attended the event.

“In the last five years, the Delhi government has conducted many new experiments and taken many steps which have been discussed nationally and internationally, especially in the fields of education, healthcare, electricity, and water. The online system which has been launched by the consumer department will be a carved stone. This is a convenient step for the citizens, they do not need to visit offices, be it an advocate or an ordinary citizen, anyone can file their complaint at the comfort of their homes with 24x7 access and no time limits,” he said.

The complainants can also make payments online. “I was going through the pendency of cases today and I hope that steps will be taken to resolve the 7000 pending cases of the State Commission in the district courts. The e-filing will prove to be a very significant step in this direction as well,” he said.

According to the statement issued by the government, the multi-fold benefits of the online filing of consumer complaints include ensuring a transparent and hassle-free system for the consumers, enabling modes of digital payment for contactless transactions and ease of digitization of documents. The consumer can also easily track their applications at any time. The online system is also environment friendly and time and cost-effective.