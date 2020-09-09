STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's COVID-19 cases will 'plateau' after 10 days, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The minister said there was no need to panic, and added that “the current situation is far better than in June” when the city witnessed a big wave of infections.

Published: 09th September 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the city will “plateau” after 10 days or so, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said, and asserted that home isolation policy has proved a “game changer” in taming the surge, a strategy the city government will continue to pursue.

The minister said there was no need to panic, and added that “the current situation is far better than in June” when the city witnessed a big wave of infections.

“One of the main reasons why we are seeing such a rise in the number of fresh cases is because we are testing aggressively. We have been conducting tests in markets, crowded places, mohalla clinics, hospitals, and many other places. The scale of testing per day has been almost quadrupled than what was in June,” Jain said, saying that Delhi is doing more tests per million people than any other state.

The total number of tests done till September 7 in Delhi stands at 18,03,466, and the number of tests done per million was 94,919, according to the Delhi health department.

“There is a spike in the number of cases, but the fact is that we have also increased the scale of testing as we don’t want to leave even a single person who has been infected untraced, including asymptomatic ones. This spike will come down in the next 10-15 days, and cases will sort of plateau and stabilise by then,” Jain asserted.

The Delhi health minister emphasised that the “testing, tracing, isolation and treatment” strategy was still being vigorously followed along with the “aggressive contact tracing.”

When asked about the most effective strategy of the government that helped contain the spike, he said, “home isolation was our biggest strategy, and it proved to be a game changer. We are on the right course, and will continue to pursue the strategy for effective Covid management.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
delhi Coronavirus COVID 19 cases Health Minister Satyendar Jain
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp