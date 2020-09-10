STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

Tahir Hussain has sought setting aside the remand order of September 7, passed by a trial court and a direction to the ED to immediately send him to Tihar jail.

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Thursday sent suspended councillor Tahir Hussain to judicial custody for 14 days in a money laundering case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. 

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat sent Hussain to judicial custody after The Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not seek his further custodial interrogation.

The probe agency is probing the allegation that Hussain and others laundered about Rs 1.10 crore funds, by using purported shell or dummy companies, to fuel the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the riots

The court had earlier sent him to ED custody for three days in the case. ED’s Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta told the court that Hussain was allegedly involved in money laundering and various other fraudulent acts of cheating, falsification and forgery of documents, and criminal conspiracy.

He said the ED has seized several incriminating documents and digital devices after conducting searches at various premises. Senior advocate K K Manan, appearing for Hussain, had claimed that the accused was a victim of circumstances and was not required for custodial interrogation as he faced the threat of torture.

Plea for police reply on status of probe rejected

A court dismissed a plea seeking a specific answer from the police on whether the investigation against an accused in the murder case in the northeast Delhi riots was complete.

