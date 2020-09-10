STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fully prepared to tackle Covid-19 surge: Delhi hospitals

The Delhi government and hospital administration had claimed that many of these are from adjoining areas of the national capital.

Published: 10th September 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi covid sample collection

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite a rise in the number of Covid cases in the national capital, hospital authorities said they are better equipped and fully prepared this time around to deal with the surge.

“The healthcare workers are more experienced. Over the past six months, we have learnt a lot about this virus and hence we are in a comfortable position even if there is a sudden increase in admission of patients. Because now we are accustomed and aware of handling the patients, the death ratio has also come down.

"The mortality rate is just 2.31 per cent,” said Dr BL Sherwal, Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital under the Delhi government said. Recently, there has been a spike in the admission of 
patients in the hospitals as well.

“We are ready with all preparations as far as hospitals are concerned. We've already discussed the requirements to handle the situation with the chief minister and health minister, and we are working on making everything available for patient care. But simultaneously, the public also needs to be more alert and must take precautions,” Dr Sherwal added.

In some hospitals, beds with ICU and ventilators are running out of availability. As per the Delhi government's Corona app, there are 1,211 ICU beds with ventilators in the city of which 645 are occupied. Hospitals like Lok Nayak, RGSSH have beds with ventilators available. “We have enough ventilators and currently don't need to procure any more. We are fully prepared to handle the patient load. We have enough normal beds, ventilators and ICU beds as well,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Hospital.

