'India Assist' mobile app for senior citizens to combat COVID-19 blues

Addressing the gap, India Assist, a homegrown, Made in India App has used technology to help the elderly to have a better quality of life.

Image for representational purpose only. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

The COVID-19 crisis has been especially hard for senior citizens’ fraternity who aren’t living with their children. They are mostly facing difficulties in their day-to-day chores.

Its idea is to make the elderly self-dependent and technologically sufficient to live hassle-free lives.

Harish Khatri in a conversation with The New Indian Express lists the reasons to develop such a platform.
“COVID-19 lockdowns proved our senior citizens are extremely vulnerable & often face lack of assistance. This made us work actively towards finding a solution to enable technology to become elderly friendly and help improve their quality of life.

We developed a world-class platform to bring SOS assistance, and help, in many forms, including on-ground personnel, via a phone-app. And recently they launched India Assist-Seniors, a service especially for the senior citizens. Based on a simple subscription model, the services can be accessed via a phone app. Khatri gives a lowdown on some of the top features.

“There are emergency service such as of medical, theft, loss, altercation, whenever and wherever needed, in addition to a 24x7 helpline service.
 

