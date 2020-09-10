'India Assist' mobile app for senior citizens to combat COVID-19 blues
Addressing the gap, India Assist, a homegrown, Made in India App has used technology to help the elderly to have a better quality of life.
Published: 10th September 2020 09:00 AM | Last Updated: 10th September 2020 09:00 AM
The COVID-19 crisis has been especially hard for senior citizens’ fraternity who aren’t living with their children. They are mostly facing difficulties in their day-to-day chores.
Its idea is to make the elderly self-dependent and technologically sufficient to live hassle-free lives.
Harish Khatri in a conversation with The New Indian Express lists the reasons to develop such a platform.
“COVID-19 lockdowns proved our senior citizens are extremely vulnerable & often face lack of assistance. This made us work actively towards finding a solution to enable technology to become elderly friendly and help improve their quality of life.
We developed a world-class platform to bring SOS assistance, and help, in many forms, including on-ground personnel, via a phone-app. And recently they launched India Assist-Seniors, a service especially for the senior citizens. Based on a simple subscription model, the services can be accessed via a phone app. Khatri gives a lowdown on some of the top features.
“There are emergency service such as of medical, theft, loss, altercation, whenever and wherever needed, in addition to a 24x7 helpline service.