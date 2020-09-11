STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi district courts stops use of banned Chinese apps in official work

The circular, issued on September 10, said non-compliance of the directions should be viewed seriously and would invite disciplinary action against the erring officials.

Published: 11th September 2020 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, Phone camera, Mobile phone

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Officials at Delhi district courts have been directed to immediately stop using the banned Chinese applications like CamScanner for official work or they would invite disciplinary action, a circular has said.

According to the circular issued by District Judge (Commercial court) Man Mohan Sharma, the officials dealing with the website of Delhi District Court(s) were directed to find out all uploaded documents, which provided the impression that they were scanned with the help of banned Chinese applications, and either re-upload them fresh or do so in a cropped manner.

The circular, issued on September 10, said non-compliance of the directions should be viewed seriously and would invite disciplinary action against the erring officials.

"It has been noticed that some of the officials are forwarding scanned copies of circulars/bail orders/daily orders etc which have been scanned with the help of Chinese scanning applications like CamScanner, which is in violation of directions issued by the government of India," the circular said.

"It has also been noticed that some circulars and orders have already been uploaded on official website apparently scanned with the help of some of the banned Chinese applications.

"Keeping in view of the above and to comply with the directions of the government of India, all officials of Delhi District Courts are directed to stop use of all banned Chinese applications in official work immediately," the circular stated.

CamScanner was among the 106 apps with links to China that were banned by the Centre for being prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country.

On June 29, the IT Ministry's statement on ban of 59 mobile apps had cited numerous complaints received from various quarters, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for allegedly "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users" data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

TAGS
Delhi district courts Chinese apps
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp