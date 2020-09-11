STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Private schools cannot hike fees in COVID-19 pandemic’: Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia

The AAP government revoked the permission granted to a private school for hiking fees to a top private school, said Sisodia, who is also the education minister.

Published: 11th September 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday warned private schools in Delhi against hiking, charging or demanding anything other than tuition fees in the pandemic, saying strict action will be taken against those flouting the order. 

The AAP government revoked the permission granted to a private school for hiking fees to a top private school, said Sisodia, who is also the education minister. “Private schools are not allowed to increase the fees and action will be taken against all such schools found doing it,” he said, after receiving a large number of complaints from parents. “The government will not bow down to any pressure.

We are taking this decision based on some serious complaints received from the parents of the Sanskriti School.” Calls to the school management by this newspaper went unattended. It was found that as per the 2017-19 account of the school, it had enough surplus money to pay the salaries of teachers in line with the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, Sisodia said. But it, he added, pressured the parents to pay the hiked fees. 

“We directed the school to pay teachers from the surplus amount and not to put this burden on the students. But the school did not comply with this order. The school is not allowed to increase the fees. Also, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no school is allowed to collect any amount other than the tuition fee,” he added.

