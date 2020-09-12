AAP govt starts hiring regular teachers through direct recruitment, will not re-employ retired professionals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The education department has started hiring regular teachers through direct recruitment as it has decided not to engage retired teachers anymore.

An order issued by the newly appointed director (education) Udai Rai Prakash declared that the department had discontinued the provisions of ‘re-employment’ of teachers, vice principals, and principals.

“In view of large number of vacancies which existed at that time in directorate of education, the system of re-employment of teachers was notified and later extended to vice-principals and principals. And the department has recently been able to fill a large number of vacant posts through direct recruitments. As such the system of re-employment of teachers, vice principals, and principals is no longer required,” said the order.

According to the government officials, the new order will affect about 1,300 teachers including 250 principals who were reemployed by the education directorate after their superannuation. Under the re-employment scheme, a retired teacher was engaged for five years on contract. “The provisions of re-employment of teachers, vice principals, and principals is discontinued with immediate effect.

Accordingly, all types of re-employment granted for the session 2020-21 in government and government-aided schools shall cease to be in force with immediate effect and no re-employment shall be granted to the teachers, vice principals and principals in government and government-aided schools henceforth,” the order read.

The officials, privy to the decisions, said that as direct recruitment of school teachers is being done through services selection board, the provision in the question doesn’t make any sense. However, a senior official said that the government had decided to stop rehiring because of financial crisis.

“The government is trying to rationalise its expenditure as funds have dried up. This will help the government to an extent which is facing difficulties in releasing salaries to its staff,” the official said. On Monday, the government again put restrictions on its expenditures again for ‘better cash management.’

